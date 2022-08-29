Field Watch Watch: Sachin Tendulkar shares video on National Sports Day, timing the ball like he never left Tendulkar played some shots that are bound to make the 1990s and 2000s cricket fans nostalgic. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago Sachin Tendulkar rolls back the years | @sachin_rt / 100MB It's #NationalSportsDay and how could I not play the sport I love and dedicated my life to. 🏏Share your pictures/videos playing your favourite sport.#SportPlayingNation pic.twitter.com/56rLrCvjfe— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 29, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sachin Tendulkar National Sports Day Cricket