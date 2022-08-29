In what was touted to be the most awaited bout in the national trials in Lucknow, the experienced Vinesh Phogat got the better of recent World U-20 World Champion Antim Panghal to make it to the Indian squad for the World Wrestling Championship that starts on September 10 in Belgrade, Serbia.

The 28-year-old 2019 Worlds bronze medallist, who recently won gold in the women’s 53 kg event at the Commonwealth Games, came up with a 7-0 win over Panghal to make it to the squad for the elite event next month, reported Sportstar.

Interestingly, Phogat is the only Indian female wrestler set to compete at both Birmingham 2022 and now the World Championship.

Also in the squad is Sarita Mor, the 27-year-old who won bronze at the Worlds in Oslo last year. She’s switched from the 59 kg event to the 57 kg discipline keeping in mind the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Meanwhile Mansi Ahlawat came up with an upset win over former World Championship bronze medallist Pooja Dhanda to qualify in the 59 kg event, while Sonam Malik claimed the 62kg spot.

Women’s squad for the World Championship: Ankush (50kg), Vinesh Phogat (53kg), Sushma Shokeen (55kg), Sarita Mor (57kg), Mansi Ahlawat (59kg), Sonam Malik (62kg), Shefali (65kg), Nisha Dahiya (68kg), Reetika (72kg), Priyanka (76kg)