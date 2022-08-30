US Open 2022 Watch, US Open 2022: 'Thank you, Serena Williams' - tribute narrated by Oprah Winfrey A special video montage by Oprah Winfrey was played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium after Serena Williams won her opening match at the US Open Scroll Staff An hour ago The audience was invited to participate in a tribute to Serena Williams at the Arthur Ashe Statium | Timothy A Clary / AFP An icon speaks on an icon@Oprah says what we're thinking on this night. Thank you, Serena. pic.twitter.com/IMNWUD0xP9— US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 30, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. US Open Serena Williams Oprah Winfrey US Open 2022 Arthur Ashe Stadium