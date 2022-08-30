US Open 2022 Watch, US Open 2022: 'Thank you, Serena Williams' - tribute narrated by Oprah Winfrey A special video montage by Oprah Winfrey was played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium after Serena Williams won her opening match at the US Open Scroll Staff 3 hours ago The audience was invited to participate in a tribute to Serena Williams at the Arthur Ashe Statium | Timothy A Clary / AFP An icon speaks on an icon@Oprah says what we're thinking on this night. Thank you, Serena. pic.twitter.com/IMNWUD0xP9— US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 30, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. US Open Serena Williams Oprah Winfrey US Open 2022 Arthur Ashe Stadium