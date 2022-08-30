HS Prannoy progressed to round of 16 of the Japan Open Super 750 tournament in Osaka after his first-round opponent Ng ka Long Angus retired midway through their match. Prannoy will face eighth seed Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the second round on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Indian was leading 11-10 in the match before his opponent from Hong Kong withdrew. Angus had also withdrawn midway through his quarterfinal match against Loh Kean Yew at the World Championships in Tokyo last week.

Japan Open Super 750: All eyes on Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy as Indian shuttlers eye good run in Osaka

The world No 18 came into the tournament on the back of a strong run at the World Championships where he beat two-time world champion Kento Momota and 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Lakshya Sen on the way to the quarterfinal.

In women’s doubles, India’s Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam lost 15-21, 9-21 against Korea’s Yu Lim Lee and Ha Na Baek in the round of 32.

There were just two matches featuring Indians on Tuesday. On Wednesday, though, the likes of Lakshya Sen, Srikanth Kidambi, Saina Nehwal and Dhruv-Kapila-MR Arjun will begin their campaigns.