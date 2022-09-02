Badminton, Japan Open Super 750 live updates: HS Prannoy faces Chou Tien Chen in quarterfinal
Follow live coverage of the men’s singles quarterfinal at the Japan Open Super 750 event in Osaka.
Live updates
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the men’s singles quarterfinal between India’s HS Prannoy and Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen at the Japan Open Super 750 event in Osaka.
Prannoy was close to his best in the round of 16 against world No 7 and 2021 world champion Loh Kean Yew. The 30-year-old was trailing in both games but showed tremendous composure and skill to complete a straight-games win. Prannoy will now face Chou Tien Chen, who recently won the bronze medal at the World Championships. Prannoy trails the head-to-head 3-4 but their two meetings this year went the Indian’s way in Malaysia and Singapore.
In a wide open men’s singles draw, Chou Tien Chen is the last seeded player left in the quarterfinals stage. Whoever wins this match will stand a more than decent chance of going all the way.
