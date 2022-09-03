Serena Williams’ glittering career likely came to an end on Friday as the tennis icon lost in the third round of US Open to Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic.

The 40-year-old Williams – who last month signalled she planned to retire after the Open – was beaten 7-5, 6-7 (4/7) 6-1 by Tomljanovic in a gruelling 3-hour 5-minute battle.

Williams, a sporting and cultural icon who amassed 23 Grand Slam singles titles in her 27-year career, poured everything into one last stand in front of a ferociously partisan crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

But the veteran wilted visibly in the decisive third set, wearied by the demands of a heroic second set display that saw her level the match in a tie break.

As Tomljanovic raced into a 5-1 lead in the third, Williams summoned every last drop of her fighting spirit to stave off defeat, saving five match points in a marathon seventh game before finally succumbing.

Afterwards Williams saluted the crowd, welling up as Tina Turner’s anthem “Simply the Best” belted out around the stands.

Here’s how the world reacted

Her incredible career made its mark on tennis history.



And yet her greatest contributions may be yet to come.



Thank you, @serenawilliams.



Your journey continues. #serena #USOpen https://t.co/0wDFfRN3Dq — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 3, 2022

All heart. So much love. — AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@alexisohanian) September 3, 2022

Serena, THANK YOU. It is because of you I believe in this dream. The impact you’ve had on me goes beyond any words that can be put together and for that I say thank you, thank you, thank you, GOAT! pic.twitter.com/qeNZlC05WJ — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) September 3, 2022

.@serenawilliams you’re literally the greatest on and off the court. Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you little sis!!!!!! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) September 3, 2022

Congrats on an amazing career, @SerenaWilliams!



How lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to become one of the greatest athletes of all time.



I'm proud of you, my friend—and I can't wait to see the lives you continue to transform with your talents. pic.twitter.com/VWONEMAwz3 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) September 3, 2022

Serena. Thank you for being you and the inspiration to so many men and women. I’ve never seen a more intense competitor and it was an honor to share a court with you and watch history. Simply the best. @serenawilliams — James Blake (@JRBlake) September 3, 2022

We just witnessed the last US Open for the greatest of all time, Serena Williams!! Serena has meant so much to sports, the game of tennis, the world, every little girl, and even more to every little Black girl across the globe. @serenawilliams #ThankYouSerena — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 3, 2022

I’m so grateful for @serenawilliams. What she has given this sport and us will never be lost on me. #ThankYouSerena — Allyson Felix (@allysonfelix) September 3, 2022

I love you @serenawilliams It’s been the pleasure of a lifetime to watch you become what you have. Can’t wait to see what you do next. Thank you my old friend — andyroddick (@andyroddick) September 3, 2022

I feel so emotional realising that this was Serena’s last match. I have a feeling she might reconsider? I don’t know. — Daria Saville (@Daria_gav) September 3, 2022

Serena fighting until the last point, always. You've given so much to tennis, and so much to womens sports. Thank you @serenawilliams — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) September 3, 2022

Nothing but massive respect for Serena Williams. Fought until the very end and made her opponent have to work for the win. She is the GOAT. A champion. A legend who made tennis so interesting. For decades. — roxane gay (@rgay) September 3, 2022

It’s been a joy watching greatness! Congrats Serena! — Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) September 3, 2022

THANKS @serenawilliams YOU’RE GOING OUT SCRAPPING, JUST LIKE YOU CAME IN👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾‼️‼️‼️💯 — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) September 3, 2022

I've not known tennis without #SerenaWilliams it just doesn't feel right — Nikhila (@kokudum) September 3, 2022

Serena put up numbers we may never see again. pic.twitter.com/OYPGaQZcAq — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2022

With AFP Inputs