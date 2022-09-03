Badminton Watch: An epic 132-shot rally at Japan Open Super 750 in the women’s doubles semifinal Korea’s Baek-Lee won a marathon point against world champions Chen-Jia before going on to a win the marathon match in three games. Scroll Staff An hour ago Updated An hour ago Screengrab / BWF Media What a fantastic 132-shot rally in the opening semifinals match! @HSBC_Sport Follow live action: https://t.co/TjoFnU4PnB#BWFWorldTour #JapanOpen2022 pic.twitter.com/46CYk5YkWp— BWF (@bwfmedia) September 3, 2022 Watch match highlights here:Chen/Jia 🇨🇳 and Baek/Lee 🇰🇷 take it to the wire. #BWFWorldTour #JapanOpen2022 pic.twitter.com/ePj16L9Lzq— BWF (@bwfmedia) September 3, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Badminton Japan Open Japan Open Super 750