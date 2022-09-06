Indian athletics Watch: How Neeraj Chopra and Co qualified for men’s javelin at Diamond League final in Zurich Neeraj Chopra is one of the six athletes who will be participating in the Zurich Diamond League final of men’s javelin throw on Thursday night. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Updated 2 hours ago Neeraj Chopra in action | Wanda Diamond League / BAUHAUS-G Play Here are the athletes who are confirmed to participate in the Diamond League finale on Thursday night (11.50 pm IST):#DiamondLeagueFinal #ZurichDLStart list has been confirmed for Men's Javelin Throw and Neeraj Chopra's main competition will come from Jakub Vadlejch and Julian Weber. No Anderson Peters as suspected. pic.twitter.com/pWOZxmpZ6A— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) September 5, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Jakub Vadlejch Javelin Throw Diamond League Diamond League Final Zurich DL Neeraj Chopra