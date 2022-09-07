Premier League club Chelsea FC parted ways with coach Thomas Tuchel on Wednesday in a shock move.

The club said in a statement that the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.

Tuchel had admitted Chelsea are “missing everything” after Dinamo Zagreb ruined Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s debut with a shock 1-0 victory in the Uefa Champions League on Tuesday night.

Tuchel’s side were expected to cruise through Group E after being drawn with Dinamo, Red Bull Salzburg and AC Milan.

But Chelsea’s task might not be so simple after Mislav Orsic’s first-half strike punished the Blues for another sloppy display in their group opener in Zagreb.

The defeat to Zagreb was Chelsea’s third loss from opening seven matches this season. The London club are sixth in the Premier League, five points behind leaders Arsenal.

Having spent £250 million ($280 million) on new signings since the end of last season, Tuchel was under pressure to deliver silverware in return for that huge investment, but has been let go less than one month of the the new season.

Chelsea FC statement: On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here. As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition. Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach. There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made.

