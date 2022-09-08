Asia Cup 2022, Super 4, IND v AFG live: Afghanistan win toss and opt to bowl first, Rahul to lead
Follow live updates of Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 clash between India and Afghanistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
KL Rahul leading in place of Rohit Sharma, Afghanistan opt to bowl
Live updates
IND 28/0 (4 overs): An otherwise tight over from Mujeeb is ruined by that boundary Rahul scored through backward square leg in the last delivery. 7 runs off the over. Stable but relatively quiet start from India.
IND 21/0 (3 overs): India’s first boundaries of the match as both Rahul and Kohli sneak one each. Kohli almost falls for a fifth stump line delivery right after scoring one but there is no fielder in the slips.
IND 9/0 (2 overs): Spin almost immediately from Afghanistan. Mujeeb ur Rahman keeps the Indian openers quiet with just three overs conceded.
IND 6/0 (1 over): Back after a tough last night, Fazalhaq Farooqi opens the attack for Afghanistan. 6 runs off the first over.
The players are out in the middle and alongside KL Rahul is Virat Kohli opening for India.
India head coach Rahul Dravid: T20 Cricket, the margins are so small. I know we won the first game, it’s not that after we won that tight game against Pakistan, it’s not that everything was perfect. We’ve lost a couple of games which have gone down honestly on a wicket where it’s not been easy to defend. Let’s be honest. We’ve taken the games down to the last over and I’m not using that as an excuse. You know, I still think we should have gone over got over the line at least in one of those games. I mean, it’s not that we would have been perfect as a side and just because we’ve lost a couple of close games doesn’t mean we are a terrible team. We were playing some pretty good cricket over the last eight months, nine months.
It will be even more interesting to see who opens for India alongside KL Rahul – Deepak Hooda, Virat Kohli or Rishabh Pant?
Interesting. India’s selections still continue to pose questions. India wanted to rest some players, considering the heat and the upcoming World Cup, which is fair but it makes one wonder why India have decided to leave out Ravi Bishnoi and opt to play without two leg-spinners.
India Playing XI: KL Rahul(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh
Afghanistan Playing XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi: We left the game (vs Pakistan) immediately and went to the hotel last night. Took a few sleeping pills, it was a tough night. We have played well in the tournament, we could have won the last two games. We will try our best to play some good cricket.
India captain KL Rahul: We wanted to bat first. We want to challenge ourselves as a batting unit. Rohit wants to take a break, playing is not easy in these conditions. Coming into this tournament, we had the T20 World Cup in mind. It’s a good learning for us to play such a tournament before the World Cup. We have learnt a few things from the loses.
TOSS: Afghanistan win the toss and opt to field first.
No Rohit Sharma today. KL Rahul to lead India.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 clash between India and Afghanistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Naseem Shah’s last-over sixes helped Pakistan pulled off a thrilling one-wicket win over Afghanistan on Wednesday to set up an Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka, knocking out both India and Afghanistan in the process. Less than 24 hours later after that intense battle, Afghanistan will take on India, who were on the receiving end of an inspiring chase by Sri Lanka on Tuesday.
Today’s encounter is a dead rubber but it is important to once again reiterate the importance of testing out team combinations, players and match-ups in these high-quality matches ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia next month.
Squads:
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Usman Ghani, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad