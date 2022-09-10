Football, SAFF Women's Championship, India v Maldives live: Anju Tamang’s attempt cleared off line
Follow live updates of India vs Maldives from SAFF Women's Championship 2022.
India won their opening group stage match 3-0 against Pakistan.
Live updates
IND 0-0 MDV, 10 min: Big, big save from Aminath Leeza! Dangmei Grace is sent through on goal and looks destined to score in a one-on-one. Leeza rushes out to close down the angle and makes a big save.
IND 0-0 MDV, 5 min: A frenetic first five minutes for India. First Anju Tamang’s attempt is cleared off the line. Ranjana Chanu tries her luck from distance but it’s gathered at the second time of asking by the keeper. India then get an indirect free-kick in the Maldives box but the attempt is deflected behind goal.
IND 0-0 MDV, 1 min: And we’re underway! India can join Bangladesh in the semifinal if they win today.
India’s starting XI: Aditi Chauhan (GK), Manisa Panna, Ashalata Devi (C), Priyangka Devi, Ratanbala Devi, Anju Tamang, R. Sandhiya, Dangmei Grace, Ranjana Chanu, Ritu Rani
Just one change for India today. Ritu Rani comes in for Michel Castanha at right back.
05.00 pm: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Indian football as the senior women’s team continue their title defence at SAFF Women’s Championship.
In the Group A opening match in Kathmandu, Ashalata Devi and Co defeated Pakistan 3-0. Today, they take on Maldives. Kickoff at 5.15 pm IST. Maldives lost their first match 3-0 to Bangladesh.
India’s 23-player squad:
GOALKEEPERS: Aditi Chauhan, Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, Sowmiya Narayanasamy.
DEFENDERS: Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Ashalata Devi, Ranjana Chanu, Manisa Panna, Michel Castanha, Juli Kishan, Santosh.
MIDFIELDERS: Anju Tamang,Priyangka Devi, Martina Thokchom, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Kashmina, Ratanbala Devi.
FORWARDS: Dular Marandi, Apurna Narzary, Soumya Guguloth, Renu, Kiran Pisda, Dangmei Grace.
HEAD COACH: Suren Chettri.