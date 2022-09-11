Asia Cup 2022 final, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Live score, updates, stats, reactions and more
Follow live updates of the Asia Cup 2022 final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Preview: Babar Azam’s Pakistan aim to stop red-hot Sri Lanka in final
Live updates
Hello and welcome to live updates of the Asia Cup 2022 final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Sri Lanka will have the edge heading into the contest having beaten Pakistan in the last match of the Super Four stage. Dasun Shanaka and Co are on a four-match winning streak and will be confident of putting in another strong performance. But Babar Azam’s team can’t be counted out either. They’s played some solid cricket in the tournament and have plenty of firepower in their ranks to get the job done.
Squads
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Haider Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Jeffrey Vandersay, Charith Asalanka, Asitha Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara.