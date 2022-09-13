Field Watch Watch: Rwanda team’s wonderful celebrations after qualifying for ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup Rwanda won the Africa Qualifier by defeating Tanzania and it sparked some delightful celebrations. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Twitter @_hypocaust Victory celebrations from the Rwandan team as they seal their place at the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup.#ICCU19WomenWCQ https://t.co/EMoEqtqDLVhttps://t.co/w1TU21Sznf pic.twitter.com/bRpd2BD71O— hypocaust (@_hypocaust) September 12, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. cricket women's cricket international cricket