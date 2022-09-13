Field Watch Watch: Rwanda team’s wonderful celebrations after qualifying for ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup Rwanda won the Africa Qualifier by defeating Tanzania and it sparked some delightful celebrations. Scroll Staff An hour ago Twitter @_hypocaust Victory celebrations from the Rwandan team as they seal their place at the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup.#ICCU19WomenWCQ https://t.co/EMoEqtqDLVhttps://t.co/w1TU21Sznf pic.twitter.com/bRpd2BD71O— hypocaust (@_hypocaust) September 12, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. cricket women's cricket international cricket