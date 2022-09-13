Football, SAFF Women's Championship, India vs Bangladesh live: Bangladesh
Follow live updates as India take on Bangladesh in their final group match with winners topping the pool.
Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of Indian Football here.
Both India and Bangladesh have two wins out of two and are through to the semifinals. The winners of this match will top the group.
Live updates
IND 0-0 BAN, 7 min: Bangladesh have the ball in the back of the net but the referee pulls it back for a foul by a Bangladeshi player on Aditi Chauhan. The Indian keeper had caught a cross from the left but was taken out and the ball bundles into goal.
IND 0-0 BAN, 2 min: Bangladesh have the early possession. Aditi Chauhan had a bit of mixup with Ashalata Devi but India escape unscathed
IND 0-0 BAN, Kickoff: And we’re off in the final group A match of the SAFF Women’s Championship!
05.05 pm: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Indian football as the senior women’s team continue their title defence at SAFF Women’s Championship.
Defending champions India are on top of Group A after beating Pakistan and Maldives 3-0 and 9-0 respectively. Ashalata Devi and Co are top of group A ahead of Bangladesh on goal difference. The winner of today’s match will top the group but India will finish on top if the match ends in a draw.
India’s starting XI: Aditi Chauhan (GK), Manisa Panna, Ashalata Devi (C), Priyangka Devi, Ratanbala Devi, Anju Tamang, R. Sandhiya, Dangmei Grace, Ranjana Chanu, Renu, Juli Kishan
Coach Suren Chhetri makes one change to his side today with Juli Kishan coming in for Ritu Rani at right back
