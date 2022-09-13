England vs India, second T20I live: Kemp, Bouchier counterattack after flurry of wickets
Follow key updates of the second T20I between England and India, taking place in Derby.
Smriti Mandhana calls for batting improvement as India look to bounce back vs England
TOSS: England opt to bat first, no changes for either side.
Live updates
England 109/5 after 16 overs: The match-defining partnership, perhaps? 55 off 41 balls now. Should have ended in that over though as Kiran drops Bouchier at midwicket. Another decent over for India though, but needed that wicket.
England 103/5 after 15 overs: Tidy over from Vastrakar too. India needed this to arrest the momentum a little bit.
England 98/5 after 14 overs: Tight over from Rana and nearly had Kemp stumped. Richa seems to think she has got the batter in a momentary lapse, but the TV umpire (a bit too quickly) decides the foot was on ground.
England 92/5 after 13 overs: This is sensational batting by Kemp. A slog sweep for six off Renuka as she picks up a slower ball, and then another boundary this one smacked down the ground.
And she comes with a reputation.
England 80/5 after 12 overs: Timing, power... what a shot by 17-year-old Kemp down the ground for a six off Radha Yadav. And the left-handed star dust sprinkled on it.
England 72/5 after 11 overs: Terrific shot over midwicket for four by Bouchier off Vastrakar. And another four earlier in the over too. Good counter attack this.
England 60/5 after 10 overs: Teenager (17 year old!) Kemp is the new batter in and what is pressure. Starts with a lofted hit for four.
WICKET! 9.3: Amy Ellen Jones 17(20) b Sneh Rana England captain Amy Jones was looking in decent touch and had already played the reverse sweep once. This time the Indian spinner cramps her for room and bowled. That was great use of the quicker, spinner yorker. England 54/5
England 53/4 after 9 overs: Bouchier drives down the ground off Vastrakar for a lovely four.
WICKET! Over 7.5: Bryony Smith 16(15) ct Radha Yadav b Sneh Rana Vastrakar puts down a rather simple chance at deep midwicket but next ball Radha takes a superb catch rushing in from long on and diving forward. England 48/4
England 39/3 after 7 overs: Time for Radha Yadav’s bowling that Harmanpreet said India missed in Durham. Four each for Jones and Smith in that over.
England 29/3 after 6 overs: Terrific powerplay for India. Deepti Sharma with 3-0-12-1 and Renuka Singh with 3-0-17-1 despite starting with a 9-run over.
England 25/3 after 5 overs: Corrected score. Meanwhile there is a discussion going on for next England coach on air. Lydia Greenway and Dominic Cork want Charlotte Edwards (who wouldn’t). Tammy Beaumont on air now and she says not getting drawn into this!
England 25/3 after 5 overs: Radha with another dive in the outfield, she is keen to make up for lost time in the first match! Solid over by Renuka. Bryony Smith and Amy Jones in the middle.
WICKET! Over 2.6: Alice Capsey 4(6) Run Out Harmanpreet Kaur, RADHA YADAV! A superb effort in the deep to prevent what seemed a boundary, gets the throw away, it is relayed through to the keeper and there is a runout. Capsey gone, big wicket. England 16/3
WICKET! Over 2.1: Danielle Wyatt 6(5) ct Sneh Rana b Renuka Singh Thakur What a start for India. Renuka Singh sends Danni Wyatt back at the start of the third over. In dipper, takes the edge an loops to Rana at slip. Sharp catch actually. England 13/2
England 13/1 after 2 overs: Right then, India will now have to find a way to stop Alice Capsey, who batted like a million pounds last match. (Not sure about the speed gun in the first over, the first ball seemed really slow and the subsequent deliveries faster but the gun disagreed).
WICKET! Over 1.1: Sophia Dunkley 5(5) st Richa Ghosh b Deepti Sharma Deepti Sharma strikes with her first delivery! Sophia Dunkley is out stumped first ball off the second over. That was just 51 mph, nearly Poonam Yadav speeds. Good stuff from the Indian lead spinner. England 9/1
England 9/0 after 1 over: Renuka starts with a lovely inswinger to Dunkley but the English openers get a four each in the first over. Dunkley with a flick, Wyatt with the cut. First impressions, superb outfield.
We are underway. Renuka Singh Thakur to start off. Sophia Dunkley and Danni Wyatt in the middle for England.
10.26 pm: The last match, despite the conditions coming in for sharp criticism from Indian players, saw India put in a poor fielding performance by their recent better standards. First things first, India would seek to improve that today.
About the batting, Mandhana spoke in some detail in the press conference.
Playing XI: Both teams unchanged
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, D Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Kiran Prabhu Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh
England: Amy Jones (c, wk), Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Bryony Smith, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell.
TOSS: (Update via ECB) “An unchanged England XI for the second T20I at Derby. England have won the toss and will bat first.”
10.00 pm: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second T20I between India and England in Derby as Harmanpreet Kaur & Co hope to keep the series alive.
After a night where very little went night in Durham, Harmanpreet Kaur’s India are in need of a big performance to bounce back.
Squads:
India
Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, S Meghana, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk) and Kiran Prabhu Navgire.
England
Amy Jones (capt and wk) Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Freya Kemp, Bryony Smith, Issy Wong and Danni Wyatt, Alice Davidson-Richards