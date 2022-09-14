Field Watch Watch: Mohammed Siraj picks five-for on County debut for Warwickshire Playing for Warwickshire, Siraj took 5/82 in 24 overs to help Warwickshire bowl out Somerset for 219 in their division one match. Scroll Staff An hour ago File image of Mohammed Siraj | AFP / Paul Ellis 𝗠𝗼𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗶𝗿𝗮𝗷 - 5️⃣/8️⃣2️⃣A great start to his debut. ⭐️🐻#YouBears | #WARvSOM pic.twitter.com/ZbsMdmfc7A— Warwickshire CCC 🏏 (@WarwickshireCCC) September 13, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mohammed Siraj cricket county cricket