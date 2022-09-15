Former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard advanced to the quarterfinals of the WTA 250 Chennai Open on Wednesday evening after a straight sets win over the last Indian left in the singles draw.

Bouchard, a former world No 5 on the comeback trail after missing 17 months due to shoulder surgery, had to battle hard against Indian wild card Karman Kaur Thandi. After winning the first set 6-2, Bouchard trailed the tall, hard-hitting Thandi 2-5 in the second set before fighting her way to a tiebreaker.

The Canadian won the tiebreaker for the loss of two points to complete the 6-2, 7-6 (2) win in two hours and 13 minutes in front of a boisterous crowd rooting for the Delhi-girl. Bouchard’s countrywoman Rebecca Marino, seeded seventh, joined her in the last eight with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Poland’s Katarzyna Kawa.

In the first match of the evening on SDAT Tennis Stadium’s Centre Court, 17-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova came from 0-3 down in the first set to upset fifth seed Rebecca Peterson 6-4, 6-2 in one hour and 25 minutes and advance to the last eight.

Japanese qualifier Nao Hibino also made her way to the quarter-finals with a 6-2, 6-3 win over sixth seed Qiang Wang.

WTA Chennai Open Singles Second Round Results (September 14, 2022)

· Linda Fruhvirtova beat Rebeeca Peterson (5) 6-4, 6-2

· Nao Hibino (Q) beat Qiang Wang (6) 6-2, 6-3

· Eugenie Bouchard beat Karman Kaur Thandi (WC) 6-2, 7-6 (2)

WTA Chennai Open Doubles First Round Results (September 14, 2022)

· Gabriela Dabrowski/ Luisa Stefani (1) beat Katie Swan/ Despina Papamichail 6-4, 6-1

· Anna Blinkova/ Natela Dzalamidze beat Lidziya Marozava/ Kaitlyn Christian (2) 5-7, 6-1, 10-8

· Peangtarn Plipuech/ Moyuka Uchijima beat Riya Bhatia/ Sharrmadaa Baluu 6-2, 7-5

· Olivia Tjandramulia/ Arianne Hartono beat Astra Sharma/ Ekaterina Yashina 6-3, 6-1

· Anastasia Gasanova/ Oksana Selekhmeteva beat Ankita Raina/ Rosalie Van Der Hoek 6-1, 6-4