Ramkumar Ramanathan and Prajnesh Gunneswaran have been fielded by the Indian team for the first two singles matches against Norway, in the Davis Cup World Group 1 tie in Lillehammer.

Norway will only field US Open 2022 runner-up Casper Ruud and world No 325 Viktor Dursasovic for all their matches as things stand, including the doubles.

Ramkumar will play against Norway’s No 2 Dursasovic while Prajnesh will play world No 2 Ruud on September 16.

In the first match on September 17, Ruud and Dursasovic will play Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni in the doubles. Ruud will then face Ramkumar with Dursasovic taking on Prajnesh.

Here is the full draw for India’s Davis Cup World Group 1 tie against Norway

Singles: Casper Ruud vs Prajnesh Gunneswaran Singles: Viktor Durasovic vs Ramkumar Ramanathan Doubles: Casper Ruud and Viktor Durasovic vs Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni Singles: Casper Ruud vs Ramkumar Ramanathan Singles: Viktor Durasovic vs Prajnesh Gunneswaran

