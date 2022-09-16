Indian Premier League franchise Punjab Kings appointed Trevor Bayliss as their head coach on Friday, with the Australian set to take over from former India captain Anil Kumble.

Bayliss comes to PBKS with an impressive record as coach. The 59-year-old guided England to the ODI World Cup title in 2019, Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title in 2012 and ‘14, and Sydney Sixers to the Big Bash League title in 2012. He was also the head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020.

“I’m honoured to be given the head coach’s role with the Punjab Kings. A foundation franchise with an appetite for success. I look forward to working with a talented squad of players determined to compete for silverware,” Bayliss was quoted as saying by the franchise.

Punjab Kings, who were called Kings XI Punjab earlier, have competed in each of the 15 IPL seasons so far but are yet to win the title. They finished sixth on the points table in the last four seasons.