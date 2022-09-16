Sanju Samson will lead the India A squad for the one-day series against New Zealand A as the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the squad on Friday.

The upcoming three-match one-day series that will be played in Chennai will be an opportunity to test the bench strength as it will feature the likes of Umran Malik, Prithvi Shaw and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who have been part of the senior team’s plans in at least one format.

While Samson missed out on India’s squad for the T20 World Cup next month, he has been given the opportunity to lead the side against New Zealand A. With the India squad for the One-Day Internationals against South Africa yet to be announced, performances in this series could merit a spot.

Takeaways from India’s T20 World Cup squad: Karthik’s dream, Bishnoi’s omission and standby dilemma

India A squad: Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson (captain), KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Shabhaz Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Sen, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Navdeep Saini, Raj Angad Bawa.