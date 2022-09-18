India captain Rohit Sharma said that the team management is definitely looking at Virat Kohli as the third opener in the lead up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia next month. As India prepare for the multi-team event, the will first take on Australia next in a three-match Twenty20 International series set to begin on Tuesday in Mohali, followed by a series against South Africa.

While opening for India against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup, Virat Kohli recorded his first international hundred in almost three years and his first ever in T20Is. As a result, a case could be made for him to be looked at as an opening option for India.

In the press conference ahead of the T20 series, Rohit said, “It is always nice to have options available for you, especially if you are going into the tournament, you want that flexibility. It’s an option for us, and since we have not taken the third opener, he can obviously open.”

“He opens for his franchise (Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League), and he has done really well. It’s a definite option for us,” he added.

Kohli’s exploits at the top came when opener KL Rahul is struggling to find his rhythm after returning from injury. However, Rohit clarified that opting for Kohli as third opener would not mean that there would be any experimentation with the regular opening duo of him and Rahul.

Against Afghanistan, Kohli opened as Rohit Sharma sat the match out to rest.

“Virat Kohli is our third opener and he will open in some of the games. In the last match of Asia Cup, we were happy with the way he played. But KL Rahul will open the batting in the World Cup, his performance sometimes goes quite unnoticed,” he said.

“He is a very important player for Team India. For us, I just want to make it clear, we are clear in our thought process. We do not have any confusion, we are very clear what KL Rahul brings to the table for us, he is a quality player and is very important for us. His presence at the top is very crucial for us.”

(Quotes courtesy: NDTV)