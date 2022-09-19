Field Watch Watch: Yuvraj Singh vs Stuart Broad – replay of the over when the Indian star went 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6 In the 2007 World T20 match between India and England, Yuvraj Singh produced one of the most thrilling moments in the history of white-ball cricket. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago India's Yuvraj Singh slams his 4th six in an over by England's Stuart Broad at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban, 19 September 2007 during the Twenty20 cricket world championship match. | AFP PHOTO / ALEXANDER JOE Play #OnThisDay in 2007❻ ❻ ❻ ❻ ❻ ❻ Yuvraj Singh 🔥📽 ICCpic.twitter.com/oDVMwqG9HM— The Field (@thefield_in) September 19, 2022 Pause, rewind, play: From Yuvraj’s 6x6 to Brathwaite’s 4x6, memorable Men’s T20 World Cup momentsPause, rewind, play: When Kieron Pollard, Yuvraj Singh and Herschelle Gibbs went 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Yuvraj Singh Stuart Broad Cricket T20 World Cup