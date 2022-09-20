IND vs AUS, first T20I live: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli dismissed early as Australia start well
Follow the key updates of the opening match of the three-match series between India and defending world champions in T20Is.
Live updates
India 46/2 after 6 overs: Right when we were ready to declare the powerplay was Australia’s, Suryakumar finishes it on a good note for India to tilt the scales a little bit to India’s side. A four and a brilliant six over long leg off Cummins. Trusted the bounce and played one his signature shots off his hip. Australia still would be the happier side, but that helps.
WICKET! 4.5: Virat Kohli 2(7) ct Cameron Green b Nathan Ellis The wait begins for No 72. (We kid, we kid!) The former India captain didn’t quite get the timing or elevation right on that attempt to clear mid on, ends up being a low catch. Stunned silence in the stadium. India 35/2
India 30/1 after 4 overs: Really good yorker length deliveries from Zampa to Kohli, cramping up for room early on. A good over spoiled a little bit by a four over point by Rahul.
Kohli is in, so Zampa is in.
India 25/1 after 3 overs: Rahul played a stunning shot for six in that over, great use of the wrists! Glorious. Gets a streaky four later on. Kohli has walked out to middle to a huge ovation.
WICKET! Over 2.4: Rohit Sharma 11(9) ct Nathan Ellis b Josh Hazlewood There is no misjudgement this time. Another lofted shot through the leg side and this is taken very well by Ellis diving forward. India 21/1
India 14/0 after 2 overs: Rohit Sharma is up and running. Flicks Pat Cummins for six over fine leg (although if Hazlewood was at the boundary line that was a easy catch, misjudged it). Finishes the over with a lofted square cut for four. There was a peach from Cummins in between all that, there is a little bit on this pitch.
India 4/0 after 1 over: Just a couple of singles and a two in that opening over. Tidy from Hazlewood despite starting off with a freebie on the pad of Rahul that wasn’t put away.
Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli together at Mohali.
Rahul and Rohit in the middle, Hazlewood to start off.
6.55 pm: Interesting start to the broadcast, with Matthew Hayden, the commentator saying he thinks Inglis will open and questioning the graphics after Finch said Green will open the batting.
6.44 pm: A bit confused about the Indian team selection. (Not about the wicket-keeping slot, that has been confusing for a while.) If Bumrah is not playing, wouldn’t it make more sense to at least play Deepak Chahar who is in the reserves for World Cup instead of Umesh Yadav who is not in the 19?
Team news
So the big news once again is concerning the wicket-keeping slot. In the musical chairs, it is Rishabh Pant who is sitting out once again. And Rohit Sharma says no Jasprit Bumrah tonight, perhaps to play the next two matches. Easing him in, understandably, we suppose. For Australia, the big news is the Australia debut for former Singapore cricketer Tim David.
India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav.
Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Nathan Ellis, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
TOSS: Aaron Finch wins the toss and opts to bowl, no surprises.
06.26 pm: Let’s start off with a throwback. As India take on Australia in Mohali in a T20I... throwback to this stunning innings by Virat Kohli at the 2016 World Cup.
06.25 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the men’s T20I series between India and 2021 World Champions Australia, with the 2022 World Cup fast approaching on the horizon.
With the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup around the corner, India will aim to bounce back from their disappointing Asia Cup campaign (even if they insist it wasn’t all that bad) when they face Australia in a three-match T20 International series, beginning in Mohali on Tuesday.
India entered as defending champions at the Asia Cup recently but defeats in the Super Fours stage to Pakistan and eventual winners Sri Lanka meant they couldn’t reach the final. With the World Cup just weeks away, it was a less-than-ideal result for Rohit Sharma and Co and they will look to gain some much-needed momentum against the Aussies.
