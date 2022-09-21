Harmanpreet Kaur will lead a squad unchanged from the recent T20Is in England at the upcoming Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2022 as the Board of Control for Cricket in India picked the players for the tournament in Bangladesh.

The All-India Women’s Selection Committee announced a 15-member main squad for the upcoming ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022 to be played at Sylhet, Bangladesh from 1st to 15th October and included two players in the reserves. The group of 17 players is the same as the one named for England tour that India recently lost 1-2 before the ongoing ODI series.

India’s squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, D Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Kiran Prabhu Navgire Standby players: Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia, Simran Dil Bahadur

Though Jemimah Rodrigues was named in the squad for the England tour as well, she missed the T20Is due to her injury rehab in NCA.

India begin their campaign on the opening day against Sri Lanka in the 7-team round-robin stage. They next play Malaysia (October 3) and UAE (October 4) on successive days before taking on Pakistan on October 7. They then face hosts Bangladesh on October 8, followed by the round robin game against Thailand on October 10.

The final is scheduled to take place on October 15.