Opening batter Smriti Mandhana became the third Indian woman to score 3,000 runs in One-Day International cricket during the course of her innings in Canterbury against England on Wednesday.

In terms of innings taken to reach the landmark, she is the joint third-fastest of all time and the fastest Indian, with her 3000th run coming in her 76th innings in ODIs.

Mandhana, who loves batting in England across formats and competitions, has been in fine form in recent weeks. But she started the innings in the second ODI in very edgy fashion and could have been dismissed a few times in the first few balls she faced.

But eventually, she started timing the ball as well as he has in recent times. She got to the landmark with a four behind square. She was eventually dismissed by Ecclestone, leg before wicket, for 40 off 51 balls.

Most women's ODI runs for India Player Mat Inns Runs HS Ave 100s 50s Mithali Raj 232 211 7805 125* 50.68 7 64 Harmanpreet Kaur 123 103 3175* 171* 36.91 4 17 Smriti Mandhana 76 76 3023 135 43.18 5 24 Anjum Chopra 127 112 2856 100 31.38 1 18 Punam Raut 73 73 2299 109* 34.83 3 15 *ongoing innings (Courtesy: ESPNCricinfo)

India lead the series 1-0, having won the first ODI with an efficient run-chase. The series is part of the ICC Women’s Championship.

Amy Jones won the toss and opted to bowl first in the second ODI. Freya Kemp made her ODI debut for England while India brought in D Hemalatha and Renuka Singh Thakur in place of Sneh Rana and Meghna Singh.

