When Harmanpreet Kaur scores a century in England, it is going to be special.

The Indian captain remained unbeaten on a sensational 143* off 111 balls with 18 fours and four sixes as she powered her side to a huge total in Canterbury the second One-Day International against England.

She hit 18 runs in the final over of the match as India reached 333/5 in 50 overs. This was India’s highest-ever ODI total against England.

The innings was filled with solid partnerships, a 113-run stand for the fourth wicket with Harleen Deol (first ODI half century, 58 off 72 balls), then 50 with Pooja Vastrakar (18) off just 36 balls and finally, another 71 runs off 24 balls with Deepti Sharma (15 not out) for the unbroken sixth wicket stand.

India scored 62 runs off the last three overs.

This was Harmanpreet Kaur’s fifth ODI century and the second of 2022 – a year that is turning out to be the best in her career by quite the distance. Her previous ODI century in England was when she scored 171* against Australia in the semifinal of the 2017 World Cup.

Harmanpreet Kaur's best ODI years Grouping Mat Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 year 2022 16 15 750 143* 62.50 90.25 2 5 year 2017 20 15 505 171* 50.50 84.30 1 2 year 2012 12 11 373 63 33.90 62.90 0 5 year 2013 7 7 354 107* 70.80 83.29 2 1 year 2016 9 8 202 50 25.25 57.71 0 1

1⃣0⃣0⃣ for Captain Harmanpreet Kaur 👏👏



What a sensational knock this has been from the #TeamIndia captain. 💪#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/M9FSEXnCcv — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 21, 2022

Here’s a wagon wheel of Harmanpreet Kaur’s innings:

BCCI Match Center

Here are some reactions to Harmanpreet Kaur’s special knock:

#CricketTwitter @ImHarmanpreet in ODIs in 2022:



☑️ Her career-best calendar year in terms of runs scored



☑️ Her career-best calendar year in terms of number of 50+scores



☑️ Her career-best calendar year in terms of average (min 10 inns batted)https://t.co/oQgUwSZ8d8 pic.twitter.com/tdRnFuO4gO — The Field (@thefield_in) September 21, 2022

Get it on your highlights - that was pretty special ⭐️⭐️ #HarmanpreetKaur — Isa Guha (@isaguha) September 21, 2022

Captain Harman was on a rampage against 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 tonight 🔥



📹 | Watch @ImHarmanpreet's masterclass of 1️⃣4️⃣3️⃣*, her maiden 💯 against England that took the #WomenInBlue to a huge total of 3️⃣3️⃣3️⃣ 😮#ENGvIND #HarmanpreetKaur #TeamIndia #SonySportsNetwork #SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/9U9X2ZJE59 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 21, 2022

62 in the last 3 overs. When @ImHarmanpreet is in this mood, she inhabits a different planet! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 21, 2022

As we witness the ridiculous hitting of Harmanpreet Kaur, it should be mentioned how much vocal she has been about her mental health and how she seeked help with the team psychologist to get to a better place earlier this year.



These things matter. #MentalHealthMatters #ENGvIND https://t.co/9Q7IvhxjYQ — Sa. Gomesh | ச. கோமேஷ் (@SaGomesh) September 21, 2022

This Harman's knock was excellent because she was not just sweeping. She played the shots in all overthe ground. Well played and wonderful knock out there . — Bleed Blue (@CricCrazyVeena) September 21, 2022

First 88 balls: 80 runs

Last 23 balls: 63 runs



Harmanpreet Kaur 🔥#ENGvIND — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) September 21, 2022

Highest ODI total for India women:



358/2 v IRE, 2017

333/5 v ENG, today

317/8 v WI, 2022

302/3 v SA, 2018#ENGvIND #ICCWC — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) September 21, 2022

Ye’r a wizard, Harry! The strokeplay from @ImHarmanpreet has been sensational today, that bat wielded as a wand that’s had the bowlers spellbound. — Tareque Laskar (@tarequelaskar) September 21, 2022

Harmanpreet Kaur on 21.09.2022 in Canterbury#ENGvIND | 📷 ESPNcricinfo pic.twitter.com/k1QmJYaQvR — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) September 21, 2022

Harmanpreet then hammered 43 runs from 11 rocks immediately after bringing up her ton. Absolute carnage in the final five at Canterbury, India finishing on 333/5. The boss is averaging well over 100 as captain - looks born to lead. #ENGvIND https://t.co/3qq9gRGn6o — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) September 21, 2022

Harmanpreet Kaur displayed her wide range today with the pacers being taken to the cleaners than spinners. She has worked on her game to hit through the covers & that's the region where she scored most of her runs (45).



vs. pace: 94 (64) | SR: 147

vs. spin: 49 (47) | SR: 104 — Jeet Vachharajani (Women's 🏏) (@Jeetv27WC) September 21, 2022

The two times Harmanpreet Kaur scored an ODI century in England:



vs AUS 2017: 171* off 115 balls, 20 fours & 7 sixes, SR 148.69



vs ENG 2022: 143*off 111 balls, 18 fours & 4 sixes, SR 128.82 — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) September 21, 2022

333/5. A massive score from India on the board especially on a surface that's not that flat. Harman's 143 stands out. Harleen & Mandhana too played a good hand. Little cameos from Deepti & Pooja too helped the cause. Yastika too was good. A really terrific performance!!! #ENGvIND — Kartik O 🏏⚽🔗 (@KOCricket528) September 21, 2022

Harmanpreet Kaur is 33 & having the best yr of her career. If this isn’t proof enough that age is irrelevant (I am ignoring the otherworldly JG & MR on purpose), then nothing is.

It’s about time the powers that be stop ignoring/ dropping players based on a no. that is unimportant — Ananya Upendran (@a_upendran11) September 21, 2022

Witnessed some pretty special 100’s in womens ODIs this year. Healy & Sciver in the WC final. Now this from Harmanpreet. Both Healy & Kaur when in full flight is a sight to behold. Crazy striking ability 💥💪🏽#ENGvsIND — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) September 21, 2022

Indians with 120+ scores in Women's ODIs in England:



171* - Harmanpreet Kaur v AUS, 2017

143* - Harmanpreet Kaur v ENG, today#ENGvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) September 21, 2022

Some innings that from Harmanpreet Kaur - 143(111) — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) September 21, 2022

Regardless of who you support, you cannot deny that Harmanpreet Kaur has just hit an innings to go down in history. Class from start to finish #bbccricket #EngvsInd — Georgie Heath (@GeorgieHeath27) September 21, 2022

🇮🇳Harmanpreet Kaur’s last 5 ODI Scores:



143*

74*

75

44

48



That is some outstanding form by captain Kaur 🙌😍#CricketTwitter #ENGvIND — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) September 21, 2022

CENTURY for Harmanpreet Kaur!



The India captain slams run-a-ball ton, her 5th in ODIs, to take India towards a solid total.



More importantly though, she stays steady even as wickets fell around her, stringing partnerships & keeping the scoreboard ticking. #ENGvIND — Zenia D'cunha (@ZENIADCUNHA) September 21, 2022

Well played @ImHarmanpreet.. Carry on Kaur, delighted to see you regain all the gears in your batting.#indwvsengw#CricketTwitter — W V Raman (@wvraman) September 21, 2022

How good Harman was today! Phew!! 🔥 Australia got the taste earlier, now England needed this. 🤭



Also what a treat Jhulu di is getting. 🥺 A 3-fer today, plz. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/dAKVbFEddT — Ritwika Dhar (@RituD307) September 21, 2022