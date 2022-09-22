Several people were injured after chaos erupted as fans tried to buy tickets for the third T20 International between India and Australia at the Gymkhana ground in Hyderabad on Thursday, reported PTI.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Gymkhana ground in order to buy tickets for the cricket match, scheduled to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Sunday. The mass gathering led to pushing and shoving as the police tried to control the situation.

According to a report by The Hindu, police resorted to using lathi charge to bring order after long queues had formed for tickets since early in the morning.

The report added that Telangana Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud had summoned officials of the Hyderabad Cricket Association for an explanation.

“We want to know how many tickets were up for sale and how many complimentary tickets were given.” Srinivas was quoted as saying. “This is a total failure of the HCA. It is disgusting that the HCA officials, despite being warned about this kind of trouble cropping up, didn’t bother to take corrective measures.”