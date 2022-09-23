Former India men’s captain Dilip Tirkey was elected unopposed as the Hockey India president on Friday, reported PTI.

With Uttar Pradesh Hockey chief Rakesh Katyal and Hockey Jharkhand’s Bhola Nath Singh – who were in the fray for the president’s post – withdrawing their nominations, Tirkey was elected unopposed. Bhola Nath was elected as the secretary general of Hockey India.

The results of the elections, which were scheduled to be held on October 1, were declared in advance because there were no contestants for any of the posts. This meant the incumbent candidates got elected unopposed as per the federation’s Constitution.

The International Hockey Federation acknowledged Tirkey and his team’s appointments.

In a letter, posted by Tirkey on Twitter, the FIH said that when the number of contesting candidates for any post is equal to or less than the number of posts, they shall be deemed to have been elected unopposed as per election by-laws on the Hockey India website.

“Therefore, we are pleased to observe that the Executive Board of Hockey India stands elected as has been put on the website of Hockey India and that the posts election was unanimous for all posts,” it said.

Undoubtedly @DilipTirkey never let 🇮🇳 down on the pitch. More than anyone else, he will know that he now needs another very strong team to support him in the administration of Indian hockey off the pitch. The entire hockey fraternity stands with you Dilip bhai. Best wishes always https://t.co/15LrEHmg0n — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) September 23, 2022

Here are the candidates for various positions.