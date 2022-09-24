TENNIS Watch: Tennis pays tribute to Roger Federer — ‘The sport is never going to be the same without you’ As Roger Federer played the final match of his career, his contemporaries and the players he inspired paid tribute to him. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Updated 41 minutes ago A tearful Roger Federer bade farewell to tennis after his last Laver Cup match | USA TODAY USPW via Reuters Kind words on 💯We asked several of @rogerfederer's contemporaries to share their thoughts on the legend. pic.twitter.com/fylfGhZWcq— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 23, 2022 Thank you for inspiring us to always be better.Tennis is going to miss you, Roger. 💙#RForever | @rogerfederer | #TennisUnited | @WTA pic.twitter.com/TJO3ail5ef— ATP Tour (@atptour) September 23, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Roger Federer Tennis Roger Federer retirement