India vs Australia, 3rd T20I live: Rohit opts to bowl first, Bhuvneshwar replaces Rishabh
Follow live coverage of the third T20 International between India and Australia in Hyderabad.
Live updates
7.30 pm: The players have taken the field and we are ready for play. Cameron Green and Aaron Finch are at the crease for Australia. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the new ball in hand for India. Here we go!
Playing XIs
Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade (w), Daniel Sams, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (w), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.
One change for Australia: Josh Inglis returns to the playing XI in place of Sean Abbott.
One change for India: Bhuvneshwar Kumar replaces Rishabh Pant. “That was always going to be the case,” says Rohit. “In the last game we wanted an extra batter because it was a shortened contest.”
TOSS: Rohit Sharma has won another toss and India will field first again.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the third T20 International between India and Australia in Hyderabad.
After going down in the first T20I of the three-match series, India fought back in the second game in Nagpur. With a wet outfield leading to an eight-overs-per-side game, Rohit Sharma and Co went on to register an impressive victory as the skipper led the way. Now, the Men in Blue will be determined to complete the comeback and close out the series against the reigning world champions in the shortest format. India didn’t get the result they wanted at the Asia Cup and a series win against Australia will provide some confidence building up to the T20 World Cup.
Squads
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Hooda.
Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (w), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Daniel Sams.
