The year is 2042. Running out the non striker before the delivery is bowled for backing up too far is celebrated as any normal wicket would be celebrated on the cricket field, across the world. Or at least that is the dream.

But apparently, 2022 is too soon. Especially September 2022, a week before cricket’s new playing conditions come in to play, as confirmed by the International Cricket Council.

“Law 41.16 – running out the non-striker – has been moved from Law 41 (Unfair play) to Law 38 (Run out). The wording of the Law remains the same,” said MCC, known as the custodians of the Laws of Cricket, in March. The same MCC for which Lord’s Cricket Ground is the home.

“Running out of the non-striker: The Playing Conditions follow the Laws in moving this method of effecting a Run out from the ‘Unfair Play’ section to the ‘Run out’ section,” said ICC, the global governing body of cricket, in a press release on 20 September.

What happened at Lord’s?

With 17 runs to win and Charlie Dean playing a fantastic innings that was taking England close to a thrilling win, Deepti Sharma ran the batter out at the non-striker’s end. India appealed and it was given out by the TV umpire. Jhulan Goswami’s farewell international match finished with a famous clean sweep as India women won a bilateral series for the first time in England since 1999 and for the first time ever without losing a match.

The moment India claimed their first ODI series win vs England in 20 years 🥺



Deepti Sharma ran Charlie Dean out at the non-striker's end in her delivery stride, to give India a 3-0 sweep and @JhulanG10 a victorious farewell ✨#ENGvIND #SonySportsNetwork #SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/Ai2hWxBPlo — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 25, 2022

What is the law?

ICC’s section 41.16 of women’s ODI playing conditions (as of publishing date) states:

“Non-striker leaving her ground early: If the non-striker is out of her ground from the moment the ball comes into play to the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the bowler is permitted to attempt to run her out. Whether the attempt is successful or not, the ball shall not count as one in the over. If the bowler fails in an attempt to run out the non-striker, the umpire shall call and signal Dead ball as soon as possible.”

Key point: From October, this won’t be in Section 41, Unfair Play. Going forward, it will just be part of Section 38: Run Out.

What is the spirit of cricket?

The spirit of cricket – for what it is worth – is not some intangible, unwritten entity. It is, in fact, spelt out in the playing conditions of ICC across the board. The key points to note here are, “Respect is central to the Spirit of Cricket. Respect your captain, team-mates, opponents and the authority of the umpires. Play hard and play fair. Accept the umpire’s decision.”

Going by this, it seems India were well within their rights, and rules, to appeal to the umpires who then took the decision. Fairly immediately too, it must be added.

It is also worth noting that celebrating a wicket before the umpire gives it out or not respecting your opponent enough to stay behind in the middle despite a massive edge that was out caught, as completely random examples, seem more against the spirit of cricket laid out here than what India did at Lord’s on Saturday.

Even so, bottom line, it is OK to respect what the umpires decide.

Reactions

“To be honest, I thought you will ask about the first 10 wickets [9], before those weren’t easy to take,” Harmanpreet Kaur said with a smile when asked for a second time about the dismissal to finish the match and series.

“It’s part of the game I don’t think we have done something new. It’s ICC rules. You can take those chances. I think it shows your awareness, you’re aware what the batters are doing. I will back my player because I don’t think she has done something which isn’t in the ICC rules. It’s part of the game and at the end of the day, a win is a win and you just need to enjoy it,” said the India captain.

Expectedly, and somewhat unfortunately, the decision caused debate on social media.

Spot on. No intention of bowling the ball 🤬 — James Anderson (@jimmy9) September 24, 2022

I find the debate of the Mankad really interesting. So many views from either side. I personally wouldn’t like to win a match like that, also, very happy for others to feel differently https://t.co/BItCNJZqYB — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) September 24, 2022

What an average way to win a game! Yes it’s officially in the rules! But poor when the batsman wasn’t trying to gain an advantage! She was just walking in with the bowler and when the bowler should’ve released the ball she was still in her crease! Really poor #ENGvsIND #mankading https://t.co/ehPJOAJbG0 — James Taylor (@jamestaylor20) September 24, 2022

Mankad is in the rules,but I hope it’s not a go too tactic .. You surely don’t train all your lives to win a game using that tactic .. and I know Batters should train to stay behind the line but it stinks seeing a game won like that .. Yesterday was a bloody good game too #India — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 25, 2022

Aim of the law/dismissal: prevent non-striker gaining an advantage. Result of the dismissal: massive stigma.

Why not stop the adv another way eg have 3rd Ump monitor it when monitors for NB and call one short if batter comes out of ground b4 ball is released. @MCCOfficial — Alison Mitchell (@AlisonMitchell) September 25, 2022

The incident also found plenty of backing, leading – of course – with Ashwin Ravichandran, who knows a thing or two about it.

Why the hell are you trending Ashwin? Tonight is about another bowling hero @Deepti_Sharma06 🤩👏 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 24, 2022

In fact that’s a great idea. How about awarding that wicket to the bowler for “ presence of mind” under immense pressure and of course knowing the social stigma that he/she would have to deal with post doing it. How about a bravery award to go with it too @ICC ? https://t.co/9PqqetnnGw — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 25, 2022

Only sensible take.

I don’t have an issue with him having asked harman that question either. Post-match interviews aren’t there to exchange pleasantries. https://t.co/ksYtu4iAsW — Vaishnavi Bhaskaran (@vaishbhaskaran) September 25, 2022

Have over two hours to go until this game starts, so going spend a lot of that time scrolling through tweets from people furious that someone was dismissed in a completely legal way. — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) September 24, 2022

So it always amused me when people said: you don’t want kids learning that and running people out that way. Actually, you want kids to see that and ensure they don’t leave the crease! More such cases and fewer batters will get out. Which will also mean fewer such runouts! — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) September 25, 2022

Imagine a World Cup final. 1 to level scores. Non-striker charges down for a single and is in by a quarter of an inch. Suppose it turns out that she had the left the crease before the ball was bowled. Would that be fair? Would running less to win be in the spirit of the game? — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 24, 2022

The thing about the Spirit of Cricket is that people who complain about things not being within the Spirit of Cricket often don’t seem to have read the Spirit of Cricket definition. — Brydon Coverdale (@brydoncoverdale) September 24, 2022

Well done, Deepti Sharma. You did the right thing. And don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.



And well done, Team India 😊😇 The sweet taste of a clean sweep on English soil. Brilliant. 😊🤩 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 24, 2022

Don't call the Charlie Dean dismissal by Deepti Sharma "unfortunate," please, just because it was pulled off.#ENGvIND | #ENGWvINDW — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) September 24, 2022

I think the problem is that it's a law that is used so rarely and inconsistently that people think they can get away with it all the time. The answers involve coaching for both batters and bowlers — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) September 25, 2022

It shouldn’t be difficult for the non striker to stay in their crease til the ball has left the hand… — Alex Hales (@AlexHales1) September 24, 2022

Bowlers stepping over the line

Fielders stepping on the boundary rope



Batters should face the consequences for stepping over the line too. Happy we won legally https://t.co/ngX0mPbgNf — Revanth (@RevanthD18) September 24, 2022

One of the most disappointing aspect of this episode was that it happened in the week leading up to the a major attempt made by those who govern the game into changing perceptions around it. In fact, almost all of the discourse against the incident begins with, “Yes, it is within the laws / rules but...”.

The broadcasters covering the match missed a big chance in taking one small step towards normalising it. The immediate commentary was all about how disappointing it was to see a great match end this way. No, it is great to see a memorable match made even more so by a finish that should become the norm. Those commentating and discussing the incident post match went on and on about how their opinion is that there should be a warning or that is not how the grew up playing the game. Surely, the game evolves and you evolve with it?

Instead of taking a small but significant step towards making this a normal occurrence, there were stale remarks made about how the game has always been played a certain pre-set way and it must be held up.

Mind you, as the law stands, there is debate to be had about this dismissal. Because “the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball” is subjective and if anything, the custodians of the game should attempt to simplify it further.

No problem with the non striker run out stuff but I do think the rules could be a little clearer..



‘the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball’



if a bowler pulls out of their action, how do you judge when that ‘instant’ is?

too vague imo — Kieran (@kieran_cricket) September 24, 2022

I think the law should be simplified to: non-striker stays within the crease till the ball leaves the bowler's hand. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 24, 2022

But it is tedious (again) to go over the same process every time someone dares to do the unthinkable and play the sport according to the rules laid out for it.

Archive: Stop the outrage against ‘Mankading’ in cricket – it is just a run out

After all, a fielder even briefly touching the rope while taking a catch is offered no warning. “Ok XYZ, be careful next time around these things called ropes. This time we will give it out, but next time, we will give it a six, mind you!”

After all, a bowler marginally, even by millimeters, stepping over the line is enough to practically end a World Cup campaign. Just ask Deepti Sharma about it. No one told her in New Zealand that it was so close to being a legitimate delivery and that she will be excused one time and the wicket of Mignon du Preez can stand.

So a batter backing up by yards, before the ball is delivered, should very much be good enough to end any cricket match, at any venue in the world. Especially so at the venue that sees itself as the house of the laws of the game.