India won the third and deciding T20I against Australia in the last over after impressive knocks by Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The hosts won by six wickets with one ball remaining after Hardik Pandya, unbeaten on 25, hit the winning boundary.

Kohli and Yadav stabilised the innings after India lost both openers – Rohit Sharma (17) and KL Rahul (1) – early in their chase after Australia scored 186-7.

Kohli fell in the last over after a 48-ball 63 with India still five short of victory.

Earlier, India’s Rohit Sharma won the toss and asked the visitors to bat first.

Impressive fifties by Tim David and Cameron Green took Australia to a formidable score.

Rookie opener Green hit a 21-ball 52, with seven fours and three sixes, to put the hosts on the defensive.

In the run-chase, Yadav blasted 50 in 29 balls before he fell to Josh Hazlewood for a stunning 36-ball 69 that earned him the player of the match award.

Yadav hit five sixes and five fours in his player-of-the-match winning innings.

“I have always wanted to express myself. That’s how I practice in the nets. Just loving (batting) at number four,” Yadav said after the match.

Brilliant character shown by the boys to seal the series after being down. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/qVCTXNWKH3 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 25, 2022

2 - @imVkohli (24078) has gone past Rahul Dravid (24064) to become the second-highest run-getter for India in international cricket and only behind Sachin Tendulkar. Master.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/NJlqCK58jS — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) September 25, 2022

Like the sun, Surya too lights up the whole space. No space on the ground remains dark & unexplored when he bats. Unbelievable range of shots! ☀️☀️ — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) September 25, 2022

some of the shot making today has been other-wordly #INDvAUS — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) September 25, 2022

Meanwhile… if the Men’s T20 WC produces stuff like today, I suspect we will be entertained. pic.twitter.com/E78bJ0EXoi — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) September 25, 2022

What a good game of cricket. Ebb and flow all the way. Some top performances. Sky is now the centerpiece of this batting side but I think the biggest pluses for India were Axar and the form of Virat — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 25, 2022

The sweet taste of victory 💙

Well played Australia 👏#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/GES8zOxUtY — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 25, 2022

Helicopter, scoop, Lap shot, paddle, inside out loft, pick up flick.



Surya piercing every part of the field. It's as if he has a 3rd robotic eye that scans the entire field before and during the delivery. #INDvsAUS — Jigar Mehta (@jigsactin) September 25, 2022

Dinesh Karthik, the youngster gets to hold the trophy 🥳 #indvAus pic.twitter.com/aNdrk1ogcS — mon (@4sacinom) September 25, 2022

Very good from India. Lots of batting intent in that India vs Australia contest. Great to watch. . Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) has to be one the most phenomenally versatile batsmen in this format. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) September 25, 2022

Surya's T20I strike rate is higher than any other Full Member nation batter in history. Most of the other players in this list either enjoy the Powerplay cushion or are death over hitters but Surya faces 66% of his balls in the middle overs (only Maxwell 67% is higher). #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/EHyN80bbQ5 — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) September 25, 2022

Tweet does not exist

If anybody asks me how to get into cricket, I'd ask them to watch the first two balls of Green's over - The Kohli drive and Cam Green's reply to it on the next ball.



Cricket heritage. — Manya (@CSKian716) September 25, 2022

Great to see Dinesh Karthik give Glenn Maxwell a warning by knocking off the first bail without the ball in his gloves. Spirit of Cricket at its finest#INDvAUS — Ben Gardner (@Ben_Wisden) September 25, 2022

Since June 2022 Kohli averages 6 and strikes at 158 when slogging against pace but when playing drives & pulls he averages 55 & strikes at 203. Playing conventional shots with intent rather than unconventional slogging appears to be key to his recent resurgence. #INDvAUS — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) September 25, 2022

King Kohli produces another match winning knock, India are looking strong for T20 World Cup #INDvAUS #T20WorldCup2022 — Monty Panesar (@MontyPanesar) September 25, 2022

Virat (on Surya): "He has the game to bat in any conditions. He has no fear in executing his shots."#OneFamily #INDvAUS — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 25, 2022

But Green received little support from other top-order batters as left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who has been India’s best bowler in the three-match series, chipped away at the other end.

Patel finished with 3-33 and took the key wickets of skipper Aaron Finch (7), Josh Inglis (24) and in-form Matthew Wade (1).

The left-armer, India’s most impressive bowler in all three matches, was also the player-of-the-series

The hosts looked set to restrict Australia to a below-par score before the newest T20 sensation Tim David dismantled the Indian pacers in an impressive display of power hitting.

David hit a 27-ball 54 with four sixes and two boundaries before he was dismissed by Harshal Patel, who finished with 1-18 after two overs.

Green was also Australia’s most impressive bowler with three wicketless overs for only 14 runs.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who impressed with his leg-spin in the last match, leaked 44 runs in his four wicketless overs.

Daniel Sams took two wickets for 33 runs while seniors Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood took one wicket each and gave away 80 runs in their eight overs.

Finch praised Green after the match and said he “is a super young player and has shown his class.”

“It was a really good series. To be able to play three games against a world-class side has been great for this side,” Australia captain Finch added.

The series comes ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

Indian skipper said the “biggest positive was different individuals stepping up with the ball and the bat” throughout the series.

“When you are sitting back and watching all of that happening, you feel nice as a management,” Sharma said.

(Report by AFP)