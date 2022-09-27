The Indian men’s hockey team will begin its FIH World Cup campaign on January 13 against Spain at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

India is hosting the world event for the second time in a row, after organising the tournament in Bhubaneswar in 2018. This time, two cities – Bhubaneswar and Rourkela – will play host to the elite tournament.

The hosts have been placed in Pool D along with England, Spain and Wales.

India plays its second match of the tournament against England on January 15 in Rourkela, and then face Wales on January 19 in Bhubaneswar.

In total, 44 matches will be played, with the Final scheduled on 29 January (7pm local time) in Bhubaneswar.

The opening match of the World Cup will take place between 2016 Olympic gold medallists Argentina and South Africa at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The full match schedule is available here.

