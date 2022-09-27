Abhinav Bindra, India’s first ever individual Olympic gold medallist, said that it is athletes who suffer in case of any governance lapses and will continue to suffer if there is any suspension, derecognition or other sanction on the Indian Olympic Association.

“There has never been a more exciting time in Indian sport with the best ever performances of our athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The level of government support has also been excellent and is at levels not seen before across a wide variety of sport,” Bindra mentioned in his statement.

He added, “The prospect of India as a sporting nation is very real and one gets the feeling that we are only getting started. The athletes and the public deserve a strong, responsible, skilled and autonomous institutional structure to take this mission forward.”

Earlier in September, the IOC had issued a last warning for Indian Olympic Association to get their house in order. In order to agree on a constructive solution and establish a roadmap leading to NOC elections, a joint meeting is being held with the parties concerned in Lausanne.

A suspension for the National Olympic Committee will mean the athletes of the country are no longer be able to represent their country and compete under the country’s flag/name at the Olympic Games and other international sports events.

The recurrent internal disputes and governance issues within the NOC, which have caused delays in the holding of the NOC quadrennial elections that should have taken place in December 2021 were brought up by the IOC’s Executive Board. The EB also pointed out that the Indian’s NOC had already been suspended by the IOC for similar reasons between 2012 and 2014, which Bindra referred to in his statement as well.

In view of the ongoing internal disputes, governance shortcomings and continuing court cases, the EB decided to issue a final warning and consider the immediate suspension of the NOC of India at the next EB meeting in December 2022 if, by then, the NOC of India is not able to.

For the media and sports fans contacting me here is my statement from the athletes perspective at the Joint meeting of the IOC- IOA-GOI at Lausanne earlier today ! pic.twitter.com/VZniMYWA3C — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) September 27, 2022

Bindra posted his statement on social media, where he called for a larger focus on athlete involvement in affairs that affect them.

Here’s the full text of his letter: