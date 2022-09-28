India vs South Africa, 1st T20I live: Rohit opts to bowl first; Pant and Ashwin to play
Follow live coverage of the first T20 International between India and South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram.
Preview: For Rohit Sharma and Co, a final tune-up before T20 World Cup
Live updates
7.00 pm: The national anthems are done and we’re ready for play. Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma are opening the batting for South Africa, Deepak Chahar has the new ball in hand for India. Here we go!
Playing XIs
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.
Update from BCCI: “Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India’s practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first T20I.”
Changes for Team India: Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant come in for Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Jasprit Bumrah has a niggle and Yuzvendra Chahal has been rested, Deepak Chahar and R Ashwin come in.
TOSS: Rohit Sharma has won the toss and opted to field first.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the first T20 International between India and South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram.
It’s the final stage of preparations ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. For the second time in 2022, the South African men’s team are in India for a T20I series. The Proteas have had a good recent record against India, and they’d offer another challenging test for Rohit Sharma’s men as the three-match series begins in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. India will be upbeat after their series win against world champions Australia and will be eyeing a strong start against Temba Bavuma and Co.
Squads
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen.
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w), Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed.
