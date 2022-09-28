Bhowneesh Mendiratta earned India’s first Paris 2024 Olympic Games quota spot, finishing fourth in men’s trap event at the International Shooting Sport Federation’s Shotgun World Championship in Osijek, Croatia.

With four quota spots up for grabs in the event, the 23-year-old from Faridabad made his way to the final medal match of four shooters to earn a confirmed spot in Paris Olympics for the Indian contingent. He shot a superb 24/25 in the ranking match to get to the final stage.

Unfortunately, a World Championship medal proved elusive as he finished fourth in the medal round.

After concluding day two of their competition, India’s Prithviraj Tondaiman and Bhowneesh Mendiratta, stood with a fighting chance to qualify for the final rounds in the men’s event. Both shot identical scores of 96 after four rounds of qualification ended on Tuesday. But only the latter made it to the ranking rounds.

No one qualified for the ranking rounds in women’s trap.

India, led by Avani Lekhara, had also earned quota spots for Paris 2024 Paralympics in shooting earlier in the year.

