Field Watch Watch: Liam Norwell bags stunning 9-wicket haul to keep Warwickshire in Division 1 of County C'ship Hampshire were bowled-out for 133 and Warwickshire won by five runs, with the right-arm pacer bowling a spell for the ages. Scroll Staff An hour ago Twitter @CountyChamp A spell of 9/62, defending 138, to keep @WarwickshireCCC in Division One 🤩One of the great #LVCountyChamp bowling performances from @LCNorwell 👑 pic.twitter.com/UKGVMawV43— LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) September 29, 2022