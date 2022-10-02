Led by G Sathiyan and Manav Thakkar, the Indian men’s team notched up a memorable victory against second seed Germany in the ITTF World Team Championships Finals in Chengdu, China, on Sunday.
After getting the better of Uzbekistan 3-0 on Saturday, the Indian team defeated heavyweights Germany 3-1 with Sathiyan winning both his matches.
The 29-year-old, who is India’s top-ranked table tennis player, fought back from 0-2 down in both his matches to beat Benedikt Duda 3-2 (11-13,4-11,11-8,11-4,11-9) and Dang Qiu 3-2 (10-12,7-11,11-8,11-8,11-9).
Thakkar got the other win for India in the tie, beating Ricardo Walther 3-1 on the back of some brilliant play.
On Saturday, the Indian women’s team fought valiantly but lost 2-3 to world No 5 ranked team Germany in their opening tie of the contest. Their next tie will take place against Czech Republic on Sunday.
The format of the contest is such that teams are placed in seven (men’s event) and six (women’s event) groups of five, with the top two teams automatically making it to the Round of 16. The remaining numbers in the knockouts are made up by the highest ranked third-placed teams.