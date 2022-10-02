Condolences came in from across the footballing world on Sunday after the tragic incident in Indonesia that resulted in the death of scores.
Indonesian authorities said that at least 125 people died at a stadium there following a pitch invasion and stampede, reported AFP.
Spectators – including women and children – pushed and stepped on one another, scrambling through the packed terrace gasping for air, to reach any exit at Kanjuruhan stadium in the city of Malang, East Java.
Many of the victims were trampled or choked to death, police said, in what is one of the worst disasters in sporting history.
A domino effect of tragic events unfolded after the final whistle in a 3-2 win for visiting team Persebaya Surabaya – the bitter rivals of Malang city’s Arema FC.
Several thousand fans descended to the pitch – some angry, some who wanted to join the crowd to shake the hands of players for home team Arema FC after the loss to their fierce rivals.
With horns blaring and obscenities shouted at the police from the crowd, they watched as their fellow fans ran across the grass.
But the police tried to force fans back into the confined stands, pushing them with their batons and riot shields.
Fifa President Gianni Infantino said, “A dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension.”
Meanwhile, Asian Football Confederation (AFC) president Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa stated, ““I am deeply shocked and saddened to hear such tragic news coming out of football-loving Indonesia.”
Here is a look at more reactions from the world of football:
(With inputs from AFP)