Condolences came in from across the footballing world on Sunday after the tragic incident in Indonesia that resulted in the death of scores.

Indonesian authorities said that at least 125 people died at a stadium there following a pitch invasion and stampede, reported AFP.

Spectators – including women and children – pushed and stepped on one another, scrambling through the packed terrace gasping for air, to reach any exit at Kanjuruhan stadium in the city of Malang, East Java.

Many of the victims were trampled or choked to death, police said, in what is one of the worst disasters in sporting history.

A domino effect of tragic events unfolded after the final whistle in a 3-2 win for visiting team Persebaya Surabaya – the bitter rivals of Malang city’s Arema FC.

Several thousand fans descended to the pitch – some angry, some who wanted to join the crowd to shake the hands of players for home team Arema FC after the loss to their fierce rivals.

With horns blaring and obscenities shouted at the police from the crowd, they watched as their fellow fans ran across the grass.

But the police tried to force fans back into the confined stands, pushing them with their batons and riot shields.

Fifa President Gianni Infantino said, “A dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension.”

Meanwhile, Asian Football Confederation (AFC) president Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa stated, ““I am deeply shocked and saddened to hear such tragic news coming out of football-loving Indonesia.”

Here is a look at more reactions from the world of football:

“The football world is in a state of shock following the tragic incidents that have taken place in Indonesia at the end of the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at the Kanjuruhan Stadium." - FIFA President Gianni Infantino.



Full statement: https://t.co/dksCbowInH — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) October 2, 2022

Devastating to hear of the events at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia last night. Shocking news. Thoughts are with all family and friends and everyone affected. 🙏🏼 — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) October 2, 2022

The thoughts of everyone at Bengaluru Football Club are with those affected by the tragic events at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, Indonesia. pic.twitter.com/SvmRfwwCqw — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) October 2, 2022

Manchester United is deeply saddened by the tragedy in Malang, Indonesia.



We send our sincere condolences to the victims, their families, and everyone affected. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 2, 2022

FC Barcelona is pained by the tragic events at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia and rejects all acts of violence both on and off the field.



Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families and friends of the victims. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 2, 2022

🇮🇩 Heartbreaking. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. 🙏 #Indonesia ❤️ — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) October 2, 2022

We are deeply saddened to hear of the events at Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang, Indonesia.



The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with all those affected at this time. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 2, 2022

Our thoughts are with Indonesia following the tragic stadium incident in Malang. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/e1WGtM2q4b — Oxford United FC (@OUFCOfficial) October 2, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain would like to offer its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the stadium tragedy in Malang, Indonesia. — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) October 2, 2022

All of us at Chelsea Football Club are deeply saddened by the events at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia.



Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 2, 2022

Sending our condolences and thoughts to the victims, the families and everyone affected by the tragedy in Malang, Indonesia. — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) October 2, 2022

Deeply saddened by this news, thoughts & prayers go out to everyone in Indonesia 🙏🏼❤️ https://t.co/iymgoBR28r — Beth Mead (@bmeado9) October 2, 2022

My thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy. Indonesia holds a special place in my heart❤️ https://t.co/AJBzOBGdhn — Leah Williamson (@leahcwilliamson) October 2, 2022

Just watched the images from Indonesia, to see this still happening in football is just too sad. 😔 My heart is with all of you🙏🏽🇮🇩 — Achraf Hakimi (@AchrafHakimi) October 2, 2022

We are deeply saddened to learn of the events in Malang at the Kanjuruhan Stadium Indonesia today.



Along with everyone who finds a connection through football, our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy. — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 2, 2022

(With inputs from AFP)