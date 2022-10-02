Shikhar Dhawan will lead India in the three-match One Day International series against South Africa, with no one from the World Cup 15-member group featuring in this format.

Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Chahar, from the reserves group of the ICC Men’s T20 World. Cup, are in the squad with the former named as the vice captain.

Rajat Patidar and Mukesh Kumar have also been called up.

The press release from the BCCI did not provide any information on the reasons for the selection.

India’s ODI squad for SA series: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar. India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh. (Standby players - Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar)

INDvSA Sr. No. Day Date Match Venue 1 Thursday 6th October 1st ODI Lucknow 2 Sunday 9th October 2nd ODI Ranchi 3 Tuesday 11th October 3rd ODI Delhi

More to follow