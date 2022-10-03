The Indian men’s and women’s national hockey teams will travel to Australia to play five-match test series against the hosts’ national teams - the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos respectively.

The men’s teams will compete in the five-match series between November 26 and December 4 at the MATE Stadium in Adelaide. It’ll be the first time the two teams meet since the gold medal match at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

This will also be the first time a senior Indian team has played in Australia since the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

As for the women’s series, it is expected to take place in May 2023, though the final dates are yet to be announced, as per the press release issued by Hockey Australia.

The men’s team will play their matches following the double-headers they will play against New Zealand and Spain in Bhubaneswar to open their FIH Pro League 2022-23 season campaign.

“This is a great opportunity for both the Indian men and women’s team as these matches will serve as an ideal preparation ground ahead of marquee events like the Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 and the Asian Games next year,” said Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey, in the statement.

“Playing against a world-class team like Australia will prove beneficial for both our men and women’s hockey teams. I wish them the very best, and thank Hockey Australia for organising these Test matches.”

All matches will be streamed live on Watch.Hockey.