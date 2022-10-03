Spain reigns at the summit of men’s tennis with Carlos Alcaraz holding the world No 1 spot in the ATP rankings released on Monday with compatriot Rafael Nadal moving back up to second.

Nadal, 36, benefited from Casper Ruud’s quarter-final exit in Seoul where he was top seed, to move ahead of the Norwegian.

Novak Djokovic, winner of his third tournament this season in Tel Aviv, stays seventh but scores 250 precious points in the race for the ATP Finals in Turin, his end-of-season goal.

The Serb was competing in his first singles tournament in Israel since claiming a seventh Wimbledon crown in July, and can still earn points this week in the Astana ATP tournament.

Croat Marin Cilic gained two places moving from 16th to 14th, thanks to his reaching the final in Tel Aviv.

Swiatek maintains lead

Pole Iga Swiatek retained her comfortable advantage as world No 1 as Anett Kontaveit moved to third thanks to a runners-up up finish last weekend, the WTA announced on Monday.

US Open champion Swiatek, 21, will feature for the first time since this month’s Grand Slam win at Flushing Meadows by playing at Ostrava this week.

Swiatek has also clinched the French Open this year and still has almost double the points as Tunisian Ons Jabeur, who she beat in the final in New York, in second.

Estonian Kontaveit switches positions with Spaniard Paula Badosa despite losing Sunday’s Tallinn Open final.

Russian Veronika Kudermetova, who is banned from competing under the name and flag of her country after the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine, climbs to a career-best 12th spot despite not playing since September 24.

Mayar Sherif jumps from 74th to 49th after becoming the first woman from Egypt to claim a WTA Tour title with victory in Parma on Saturday.

Sherif overcame Greek Maria Sakkari, who retains her sixth place.

The season-ending WTA Finals will be held between October 31-November 7 in Texas with the top eight players qualifying.

As well as the tournament in the Czech Republic there is an event in Monastir, Tunisia, this week.

ATP Rankings:

1. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 6740 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 5810 (+1)

3. Casper Ruud (NOR) 5645 (-1)

4. Daniil Medvedev 5065

5. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5040

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4810

7. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 3820

8. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 3445

9. Andrey Rublev 3345

10. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3175 (+1)

11. Taylor Fritz (USA) 3055 (+1)

12. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3040 (-2)

13. Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 2950

14. Marin Cilic (CRO) 2495 (+2)

15. Pablo Carreño (ESP) 2360 (-1)

16. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2360 (-1)

17. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2110

18. Karen Khachanov 1990

19. Frances Tiafoe (USA) 1940

20. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 1780

WTA Rankings:

1. Iga Swiatek (POL) 10,180 pts

2. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 4,885

3. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 4,010

4. Paula Badosa (ESP) 3,934

5. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3,470

6. Jessica Pegula (USA) 3,447

7. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 3,355

8. Cori Gauff (USA) 3,047

9. Simona Halep (ROM) 3,025

10. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 2,930

11. Daria Kasatkina (RUS) 2,895

12. Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) 2,561

13. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 2,406

14. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2,305

15. Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) 2,295

16. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 2,271

17. Madison Keys (USA) 2,248

18. Danielle Collins (USA) 2,177

19. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 2,061

20. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 2,003