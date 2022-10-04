The Indian men’s table tennis team lost 3-0 to France in their final Group 2 match at the ITTF World Table Tennis Team Championship in Chengdu, China on Tuesday.

The Indians, undefeated till this, were on top of the group before the match. However, after the loss, they dropped down to third position after being tied on seven points with Germany and France.

Manav Thakkar was nominated to play the opening match against Alexis LeBrun, who won 11-6, 11-8, 11-8.

The French enjoyed another straight-games win in the second match, as Felix LeBrun beat G Sathiyan 11-4, 11-2, 11-6.

Harmeet Desai then showed some resistance by winning the first and third games, but eventually lost 2-3 (13-11, 11-13, 11-7, 8-11, 7-11) to Jules Rolland, securing the win for France.

Based on the format, the top two highest ranked third-placed teams in the group stage also make it through to the Round of 16, along with the top two teams of all groups. The Indian men’s team is ranked 17th in the world, and their progress in the competition will be decided later in the day when the remaining groups complete their matches in the evening session.

On Monday, the Indian women’s team made it through to the Round of 16 finishing second in their group of four.

