Shooting will make a return to the Commonwealth Games in 2026 while wrestling has been excluded from the Sport Program, unveiled by the Commonwealth Games Federation, the Andrews Labor Government and Commonwealth Games Australia on Wednesday.

The Sport Program for the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games features 20 sports and 26 disciplines, including nine fully integrated Para sports.

Golf, 3x3 Basketball, 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball, Coastal Rowing, Shooting, Shooting Para Sport, BMX Racing, Mountain Bike Cross Country, Track Cycling and Para Cycling Track have been added to the already impressive sports line-up. Coastal Rowing, Golf, and BMX will make a Commonwealth Games debut.

Shooting was excluded from the 2022 Games in Birmingham but is likely to be conducted in the city of Greater Bendigo in Victoria. While the Wellsford Rifle Range and the Exhibition and Event Centre are being considered to host the rifle and pistol events, the Victorian State Range in the town of Echuca is being considered to host the shotgun events.

Wrestling is one of the core sports of the Commonwealth Games and has featured in all but three editions of the Games. After being dropped from the 2006 edition held in Melbourne, Australia, wrestling had featured in the subsequent four editions.

“We are thrilled to confirm the Sport Program for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, with the additional sports proposed by Victoria 2026 completing an exciting and diverse line-up,” CGF president Dame Louise Martin said in a statement.

“The Games are set to be competitive and action-packed, featuring an extensive, fully integrated para sport program, the debuts of coastal rowing, golf and BMX, the return of shooting and the scintillating 3x3 Basketball,” she added.