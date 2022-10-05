India won yet another bronze at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship Shotgun in Osijek, Croatia, when Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Rituraj Bundela and Abhay Singh Sekhon defeated Czech Republic 6-2 in the bronze medal match of the Skeet Team Men Junior competition at the Olympic Shooting Range ‘Pampas’.

This was India’s fourth medal and second bronze of the championships.

#ISSFWorldChampionship



SKEET TEAM MEN JUNIOR



🥉 Bronze medal alert 🇮🇳



Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Abhay Singh Sekhon, Ritu Raj Bundela defeat Czech Republic in the playoff to clinch a place on the podium.https://t.co/n44U6AnfuZ pic.twitter.com/fwFTofHqgE — The Field (@thefield_in) October 5, 2022

Bhavtegh, Rituraj Bundela and Abhay first shot 204 out of a possible 225 in qualification to finish third among 10-teams. They tied with the Czech Republic after their team comprising Bohumil Vobr, Martin Vcelicka and Adam Vesely also shot the same score.

However, the Indians claimed third place after winning a shoot-off 11-10.

USA topped with 209 while Finland was second with 208. The former won gold eventually.

The Women’s Junior Skeet team also qualified for the bronze medal match after the trio of Areeba Khan, Mufaddal Zahra Deesawal and Parinaz Dhaliwal shot a combined 187 in qualification to finish fourth.

They set up a clash with Slovakia, who shot a point more to finish third. In the end they finished in fourth place after the Slovaks won the bronze medal match 7-3.

China (192) and USA (191) were one and two in qualification and made it to the gold medal match.