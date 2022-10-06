South Africa tour of India 2022 Watch: Kuldeep Yadav bowls Aiden Markram with a special delivery in first India vs South Africa ODI Kuldeep Yadav, who had a good record against Aiden Markram in this format, produced a dream delivery in Lucknow in the opening match of the series. Scroll Staff An hour ago Kuldeep Yadav celebrates | Sportzpics / BCCI Absolute Beaut! 🙌 🙌@imkuldeep18 gets Aiden Markram out with a ripper! 👍 👍 #TeamIndiaFollow the match ▶️ https://t.co/d65WZUUDh2 Don’t miss the LIVE coverage of the #INDvSA match on @StarSportsIndia. pic.twitter.com/KMajjtsA67— BCCI (@BCCI) October 6, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Indian cricket Kuldeep Yadav Aiden Markram India vs South Africa India vs South Africa ODIs