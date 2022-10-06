Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller hit unbeaten half-centuries to set up a nine-run win for South Africa in a rain-reduced opening one-day international against India on Thursday.

The left-handed Miller (75) and Klaasen (74) put on an unbeaten stand of 139 runs after the tourists lost their top four in the 40-overs-a-side match in Lucknow.

The bowlers led by Lungi Ngidi then kept down India to 240-8 despite Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 86 off 63 balls as South Africa took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The Proteas keep themselves in the hunt for a direct entry into next year’s 50-over World Cup with crucial Super League points of offer for the 11th ranked ODI side.

The top eight teams (seven and hosts India) get a direct qualification to the league stages of the 2023 World Cup.

Klaasen and Miller rebuilt the innings at a venue that witnessed a lot of rain for two days before play started Thursday afternoon and took the attack to the opposition.

Miller, who amassed 125 runs including a century in the three-match Twenty20 series which South Africa lost 2-1, reached his 18th ODI fifty.

Klaasen followed his partner to a fifty in the same over and the two changed gears with some luck from the fielders as Mohammed Siraj dropped Klaasen on 64.

South Africa started steadily after being put into bat first before losing their way to 71-3.

But Quinton de Kock stood firm to make 48 before departing and Miller and Klaasen then stood unconquered.

In reply, India lost regular wickets to be reduced to 51-4 including Shubman Gill bowled by Kagiso Rabada for three and skipper Shikhar Dhawan out for four off Wayne Parnell.

Shreyas Iyer and Samson put on 67 runs in their attempt to bring alive the chase as the pair got a few boundaries against the disciplined South African attack.

Iyer, who scored his third half-century in the four ODI innings, reached his 50 in 33 balls but got out four balls later to Ngidi.

Samson, who got his T20 best after surpassing his previous top of 54, stood firm with Shardul Thakur and took on the bowlers in a 93-run stand and raised his second ODI fifty.

Thakur took the cue and smashed Rabada for two straight fours including a scoop over short fine-leg in a 14-run 37th over but got out in the next over to Ngidi, who returned figures of 3-52.

India have picked a second-string team after their Twenty20 side, led by Rohit Sharma, on Thursday left for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia which begins later this month.

Here are the reactions from the match:

Here for #MissionSanju from 2023 onwards! — Sa. Gomesh | ச. கோமேஷ் (@SaGomesh) October 6, 2022

Highest ODI career batting averages for India

min 7 inns

65.50 - Sanju Samson

62.75 - Shubman Gill

57.68 - Virat Kohli

50.23 - MS Dhoni#IndvSA #IndvsSA — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 6, 2022

So close yet so far 💔



Sanju Samson, take a bow! 🫶#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/o4Wswq60kh — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) October 6, 2022

Sanju is a sublime talent. Pure, silken striker #INDvsSA — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 6, 2022

If only the tail gave Samson a few more balls. Three. Even two. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) October 6, 2022

Who is the best proteas cricketer and why is it keshav Maharaj 😍 — joe root stan account (@SabeehaMajid) October 6, 2022

Few boxes well ticked

- Sanju Samson with a fine effort.

- Shreyas Iyer played a handy knock, promised so much more.

- Shardul Thakur again proving all-round utility.

- Kuldeep Yadav bowled with great confidence.



Creditable that they came this close against such a big score. — Debayan Sen (ਦੇਬਾਯਨ) (@debayansen) October 6, 2022

Not the desired result for his team. But Happy for Sanju Samson - 86 not out. Highest ODI score will give him great belief and confidence going forward. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) October 6, 2022

Great effort from @IamSanjuSamson 👏🏽 @ShreyasIyer15 and @imShard also impressed. But can't have batting ending at 7 in modern white ball cricket. Also sixth bowling option is a must. Chahar and Shahbaz coming into the XI would solve both those issues. #INDvSA — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 6, 2022

Reunion of CSK mates, both played important roles in 2018 season. pic.twitter.com/lA1eHA4wry — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 6, 2022

Highest ODI scores ending up in losing cause at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow :-



86* - Sanju Samson 🇮🇳 vs SA, today

86 - Asghar Afghan 🇦🇫 vs WI, 2019

61 - Rahmat Shah 🇦🇫 vs WI, 2019#INDvsSA — Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) October 6, 2022

Sanju Samson in ODI format:



46(46)

12(18)

54(51)

6*(7)

43*(39)

15(13)

86*(63) — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 6, 2022

Good win for SA. Important win as well. Dominated most of the game except the start of their innings & after taking 4 wickets here. Miller , Klassen were superb. — Kartik O 🏏⚽🔗 (@KOCricket528) October 6, 2022

(Text inputs from AFP)