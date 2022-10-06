Argentina captain Lionel Messi said Thursday that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will “surely” be the last of his career, reported AFP.

“It’s my last World Cup, surely. I feel good physically, I was able to do a very good pre-season this year, which I couldn’t do last year. It was essential to get to where I am, with a good state of mind and a lot of hope,” the 35-year-old told ESPN-Argentina.

Messi made his international debut in 2007 and has since won 164 caps for Argentina. He is yet to win the World Cup title, coming closest when his team reached the final in 2014.

Leo Messi announces: “This will be my last World Cup — for sure. The decision has been made”, tells @PolloVignolo. 🚨🇦🇷 #Argentina



Important to clarify again that Messi will not decide his future between PSG and Barça now or in the next weeks; it will be in 2023. pic.twitter.com/W54EDZIpfm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 6, 2022

Messi had already once announced his international retirement in 2016 but recalled the decision soon after. He went on to end his long wait for a major trophy when he led Argentina to the Copa America title in 2021. Messi then stole the show as Copa America holders Argentina powered to a 3-0 win against European champions Italy in the Finalissima at Wembley earlier this year.

#CopaAmericaFinal 🏆



The moment Lionel Messi realised his side are the champions. 🤩



📽️ #CopaAmericapic.twitter.com/WfE3XhTboN — The Field (@thefield_in) July 11, 2021

